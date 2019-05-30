10.2m out-of-school kids could not be reduced by half

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu was outspoken in his criticisms and commentaries about public, politics and religious issues as a newspaper reporter, editor, opinion leader and columnist for over 20 years, but little did anyone know he would make the ministerial list of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. He avoided media glare and maintained a low profile during the 2015 campaigns, but was said to be among those that created winning strategies for the president.

The first major controversy that embroiled the Ministry of Education and indeed the government, on February 13, 2016, shortly after Adamu’s appointment as minster, was the decision to dismiss 12 vice chancellors and governing councils of the new universities created by the previous administration, as well as the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The government went further to announce new VCs and councils to replace them.

Many educationists, policy makers and interest groups, including the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) criticised the decision on the ground that neither the ministry nor the presidency had the right to sack them without a legally binding rationale and therefore requested their reinstatement.

In the end, President Buhari had to tender an apology over the matter at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) where he said, “We had to go back and lick our vomit in terms of university boards because we found out that according to their laws, they cannot choose vice chancellors unless the boards sit down, interview prospective candidates who want to be VCs. So, there is nothing wrong in saying sorry and going back on our decision.”

Not so long after that, Adamu issued a statement terminating the appointment of the heads of agencies under the ministry with the exception of two.

However, in a latest twist, early this year, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro was reinstated as Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) while Dr. Baffa Bichi who took over from him in 2016 was fired based on undisclosed allegations. Bichi had served as Special Assistant (Technical) to Adamu.

Shortage of skilled and certified teachers, especially in rural areas, has remained a bigger problem than thought. There were reportedly schools with dozens of students being handled by few teachers. The government decided to recruit 500,000 teachers on ad hoc basis.

Also, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) said teachers’ shortage had reached a crisis point with only 1.8 million licensed teachers in its register.

Incorrect data were to some extent behind major education decisions in states and the Federal Government, while a lot of data were still not available. Yet, Adamu had said more attention was given to the Annual School Census exercise conducted in all the 36 states and Abuja, mainly to obtain data and motivate parents to send school-age children to school. The programme, together with the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, reportedly pulled more pupils to schools and somewhat led to classroom overcrowding in many states.

In many unity schools across the country, students and teachers lived in environments that adversely affected their morale and health as a result of crumbling infrastructure and poor funding.

A principal of one of the all-girls schools said at a meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Abuja, that her students resorted to open defecation due to lack of toilets. But this, coupled with many other problems made the ministry to increase funding for unity schools which in the end improved their appearances.

At the early stage of the administration, parents complained of exorbitant charges under different guises in unity schools, ranging from N5,000 to N70,000, exceeding the normal fees charged by the government. Most of the extra charges were in the name of PTAs. Sequel to that, the minister issued a statement banning all development levies by PTAs and said levies by the associations should not exceed N5,000 per term.

Higher institutions too were reportedly charging excessive post-UTME fees on all candidates seeking undergraduate admission apart from the usual UTME fees paid to JAMB. The minister thereafter restricted all institutions from collecting money above N2,000 as post-UTME and screening fees.

In the interim, the government approved the reduction of UTME fees from N5,000 to N3,500 with effect from January, 2019, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination conducted by NECO from N11,350 to N9,850 and fees for the Basic Education Certificate by NECO from N5,500 to N4,000.

The ministry had in 2016 launched a three-year strategic plan for education with the theme: “Education for Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan 2016-2019”, said to be the brainchild of Adamu. It was meant to reduce the surging number of out-of-school children and adults, improve literacy and access to education, library services, provide quality learning infrastructure, among others.

However, the government failed to deliver on its promise of enlisting at least half of the 10.2 million out-of-school kids in schools in the period under review even after releasing N350bn as matching grant to states to improve basic education. The minister had to apologise to the nation at a valedictory briefing last week.

To further strengthen inter-agency collaboration in the effort to provide quality education, the presidency, in conjunction with the ministry, organised a presidential retreat on education for ministers held in November, 2017.

In a move to improve reading culture and library services, the minister said the abandoned National Library of Nigeria in Abuja would be completed at the cost of N50bn.

He said the project was awarded in 2006 at a total cost of N8bn and that by 2013, the project’s cost was reviewed upward to N18bn. Work was, however, stopped by the end of 2013 due to poor funding.

He said when this administration came to power, the contractor submitted a new bill of N78bn to complete the project and that a committee was set up to evaluate the project which later submitted a bill of N50bn.

Many young people faced barriers while trying to access higher education basically as a result of inadequate admission spaces in the higher institutions. This happened despite the fact that the minister had pledged that more institutions were approved by the regulatory agencies to improve access.

For the once, the number of universities increased from 139 in 2015 to 169 in 2019, while polytechnics, monotechnics and allied institutions went up from 298 to 435 and Colleges of Education from 147 to 174.

Examination cheating, including multiple registration enabled by technology, has deepened the rot in the education system. For instance, thousands of candidates were said to have registered for the previous UTME in different semblances; a candidate for 22 times and another up to 133 times. Illegal schools also run classes due to poor monitoring.

The minister recently said regulatory agencies were directed to “crack down hard” on unlawful higher institutions, and about 66 universities and 68 polytechnics and specialised technical colleges were discovered to be running courses and awarding certificates without licences.

Above and beyond, crumbling infrastructure and unpredictable labour disputes, higher education funding between 2015 and 2018 remained fairly stable according to Adamu. This was because public universities, polytechnics and COEs were allocated a total of N727,225,862,128.86 worth of investment in critical areas of infrastructural development, especially in physical infrastructure, project maintenance, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support, entrepreneurship, library development and special high impact projects, academic staff training and development and research.

Dozens of students were seemingly stranded abroad due to non-payment of scholarships, with some staging street protests in Russia in 2017. To address the problem, government had said, the sum of N9,752,000 was released to clear the backlog of allowances owed students home and abroad, which included five months arrears owed to foreign students in 2017, as well as nine months allowances for students in 2018. About N800m was spent by the government on the payment of scholarships last year.

One issue that nearly turned to be the biggest scandal that blew up in the education sector was when a woman alleged that her son, a pupil of School for the Deaf, Kuje, FCT, was sodomised by an older pupil and had his body pierced and his blood sucked. A committee set up by the minister to probe the allegations at the school could not reach the complainant and the victim, thus its report was full of loopholes. But the complainant said she and her son could not appear before the committee because her son was traumatised by the experience, more so, a medical report suggested that he should not face questioning on the matter. Nevertheless, police report to the committee stated that they were able to obtain a confession from one pupil, the alleged abuser of the victim, the minister said while other allegations could not be ascertained.

