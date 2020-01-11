1 soldier not 4 killed in Kaduna bandit attack– Air Force

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that one not four of its personnel was killed when bandits numbering about 70 attacked soldiers in Unguwan Yako in Buruku along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road on Thursday.

Daily Trust Saturday had earlier gathered from a source that four soldiers were killed in the attack which occurred at 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

But the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement issued yesterday said troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari foiled an ambush set up by over 70 armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

According to him, “The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process.

“Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The deceased airman, Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried on Friday in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna,” Air Commodore Daramola said.

