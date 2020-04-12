1 killed, several houses burnt in Benue communal clash

ADVERTISEMENT

One person has been reportedly killed on Sunday morning while several others were injured and many houses burnt in a renewed clash between two families of Mbapen clan in Taraku town of Gwer East Local Government Area in Benue state.

Daily Trust also gathered that one person has not yet been found after the deadly clash which allegedly claimed the life of the deceased, Tseaa Wanpera, said to be a Director in the employ of the state government in the Arts and Culture ministry.

It was learnt that the age-long crisis started as a result of land dispute between two household (Aku and Mon) all of which are great grandchildren of Mbaakemcha, in Mbapen Clan.

Our correspondent reports that Mbaakemcha is one of the Tiv communities housing Taraku, a bustling rural town of about 15-minutes drive to Otukpo, headquarters of Idoma kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A witness told our correspondent by telephone that the unsettled dispute escalated overtime and to such extent that the brothers were usually on war path, a development which had prompted the police to regularly surveil the vicinity.

The witness added that fresh trouble began to brew at the weekend when one of the warring factions allegedly hired some mercenaries to unleash terror on the family of the deceased who had travelled home from his Makurdi base to attend his elder brother’s burial ceremony.

The local further explained that the attackers seized the funeral opportunity to open gun fire on allegedly few mourners left at home after the burial of their family’s patriarch in the early hours of Sunday, setting Wanpera ablaze in his house during the process.

“His (Wanpera) in-law was shot while one Mr Iorahom is still missing. Many houses were also set ablaze in the affected area and still in flames as we speak,” the local added.

Another villager who witnessed the crisis however said, as at the time of filing this story that police have arrived the scene of the incident adding that there was already palpable tension in Taraku town.

“All businesses have been closed since Saturday when the first sign of trouble appeared,” the villager posited.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the crisis but said she was yet to receive any death report.

Anene said, “Houses set ablaze but I have not received any death report. Victims are receiving treatment.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App