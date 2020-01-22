1 killed as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja again

ADVERTISEMENT

A passerby was yesterday shot dead when policemen allegedly fired gunshots and canisters to disperse protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Abuja.

The victim, who was reportedly hit in the head around Berger Roundabout, Wuse, Abuja, died on the spot.

Another person was also said to have sustained a gunshot injury in the leg.

The protesters were marching from Utako to Wuse to protest the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife.

One of the protesters said: “You know they (police) shoot sporadically and fire tear gas each time they come to stop us.”

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had ordered investigation into it.

He alleged that the Shiites members were attacking innocent citizens and police operatives with dangerous weapons.

