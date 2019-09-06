1 killed as herders, farmers clash in Jigawa

  1. Home
By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse
Police in Jigawa State yesterday said it arrested five suspects following  the Monday’s clash by farmers and herders that led to the death one Alhaji Sama’ila Maiunguwa Yabaza, 80.

The clash occurred at Yabaza forest in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the crisis broke out when some unidentified people allegedly attacked the settlements of Fulani herders at the forest.

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman of the state branch of Miyatti Allah, Sa’adu Gagarawa, said the crisis broke out owing to the plan hatched to evict herders from the forest.

The spokesman of the police command, Abdul Jinjiri confirmed the incident.

 

