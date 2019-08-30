1 killed as APC supporters clash in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

A clash between rival chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November local government election in Niger State left one person dead and many injured, Daily Trust Saturday gathered yesterday.

The incident, our correspondent learned, occurred along the Minna- Bida road on Thursday after the aspirants collected their nomination forms to contest the chairmanship poll for Katcha LGA.

The victim identified as Abubakar Nda – Bida was said to be a supporter of Alhaji Danjuma Emindachi, one of the aspirants.

Witnesses told our correspondent that supporters of the other aspirant whose name was given as Alhaji Musa Ishyaku and those of Emindachi ran into each other at the river Gbako bridge where the incident occurred.

Dangerous weapons including cutlasses, daggers, machetes were said to have been freely used by members of both groups, resulting in the death of Nda,- Bida with many others sustaining varying degrees of injury.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, confirmed the story, describing the incident as “a criminal matter”.

“ It is a criminal issue, our party is not involved, the police are handling the matter,” Jibrin Imam said.

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, saying, “One person is in our custody in connection with the incident.”

He appealed to members of the registered political parties to play the game according to the rules during and after the election.

