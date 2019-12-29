1 killed, another kidnapped as gunmen attacked Katsina villages

ADVERTISEMENT

One person identified by locals as Mohammed Yau was reportedly killed at Farar Kasa in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State when gunmen attacked their village Saturday night.

Another man, Malam Yakubu was kidnapped from a neighbouring Tamawa in Kurfi Local Government during the same attack.

Sources told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed the villages between 12midnight and 2a.m. Saturday attacking unsuspecting villagers and carting away their animals.

It was gathered that the gunmen started the attack from Farar Kasa to Tamawa and rounding off at Jallawa village where they took away about 20 cows and many sheep.

The spokesman of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah is yet to respond to enquiries made on the incidences.

