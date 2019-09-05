1 killed, 5 arrested over Jigawa herder-farmer clash

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Jigawa have arrested five suspects after a violent clash between farmers and herders which led to the killing of one Sama’ila Maiunguwa Yabaza, 80 years old.

Daily Trust learnt that crisis erupted on Monday, in Yabaza forest in Birnin kudu local government area of Jigawa state

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that tension started building up in the forest four days to the commencement of the crisis over a disputed area in the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The charged atmosphere reached a crescendo when some unidentified people allegedly attacked the settlements of Fulani herdsmen located in the forest.

Our reporter gathered that during the violent attack on the Fulani settlments, women and children were left with varying degree of injuries.

An eye witness told Daily Trust that the upheaval that led to the death of the farmer in the forest, was as a result of reprisal attack carried out by the herders.

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman of Jigawa State branch of Miyetti Allah, Sa’adu Gagarawa, said the crisis broke out owing to the plan hatched to evict the the Fulani headers from the forest, which he said contravened the earlier peace accord reached between the warring factions.

The Jigawa state police command spokesperson, SP Abdul Jinjiri confirmed the incident, saying five suspects in connection with the crisis had since been arrested.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App