1 killed, 4 abducted in another Kaduna village

ADVERTISEMENT

One person identified as Mr. Ezra Haruna was reportedly killed while four others were abducted in the early hours of Monday in Anguwan Barau, Udawa community, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A member of the community who does not want to be named said the four persons were abducted when gunmen arrived the community at about 4:00am on Monday and started shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said on hearing the gun shots, people started running in all directions and one person died in the process.

Names of those abducted were given as Mrs. Jummai Ido, the wife of the Pastor of Godiya Baptist Church, Angwan Barau Udawa; Mr. Luka Auta, Mr. Sale Auta and Mr. Yakubu Audu.

The source said, “this morning at about 4:00am, gunmen attacked our community, killed one persons and abducted four others.

“They were many. They were shooting indiscriminately when they came and people started running for safety. The kidnappers are yet to communicate with us.”

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to calls put through to him to comment on the issue.

On Thursday, six female students and two members of staff were abducted from a college at Kakau Daji in the same local government.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App