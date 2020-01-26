1 in 3 women faces gender-based violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Research has shown that one in three Nigerian women is a victim of sexual and gender-based violence, the Women Advocate Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) has observed.

To this end, the centre has conducted a focused group discussion for some women in Lagos state to look at strategies to address gender-based violence (GBV), harmful practices (HP) and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

WARDC with the support from UN Women is implementing the spotlight initiative project in Lagos State.

The goal is to end all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG) with WARDC implementing Pillar 6 which seeks to strengthen the capacities of women’s rights groups and civil society organizations to end GBV, HP and to promote SRHR.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Executive Director of WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi stressed that the issue of women’s rights remains a challenge in Nigeria.

She said, “The issues of women’s human rights and developmental concerns are still major challenges in Nigeria. Research shows that one in three Nigerian women are victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Despite laws against widowhood practices and concerted efforts to ensure access to SRHR, the reality is that the challenges that women face in the GBV, HP and SRHR space are enormous.”

WARDC recognised several individual efforts by different civil society organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and women’s rights and faith-based organisations.

The goal, according to Akiode-Afolabi, was to birth collective actions more powerful than individual efforts to proffer solutions for the eradication of all forms of violence against women and children.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App