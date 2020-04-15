1 in 2 Nigerians “don’t care” who handles Covid-19 palliatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly half of all Nigerians don’t care if the federal government or state governors handle distribution of palliatives meant to alleviate hardship through the period of coronavirus lockdown, according to a poll by Daily Trust.

The poll asked whether Nigerians were okay with the federal government handing over the distribution of palliative measures to state governors.

The minister for humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had announced state governors would henceforth be responsible for distributing palliatives.

But Nigerians took exception to the announcement.

Hundreds requested the distribution should be by council government, even as some preferred state over federal.

A total 22 in 100 Nigerians who answered to the survey on Twitter said the federal government should continue distributing the palliatives.

Some 32 in 100 Nigerians said they were okay with state governors taking over distribution of palliatives.

But nearly 46 in 100 Nigerians just “didn’t care” who distributed the palliatives.

Ebis Esther said her option wasn’t included in the survey.

Asked what her option was, she said it didn’t make any difference.

My option is not included there . — Ebis Esther (@EbisEsther) April 14, 2020



Many, like Kennedy Osuji, preferred direct transfer of cash via BVN.

Your options are mot complete. Why not add a check box for “send cash palliatives via BVN for accounts balance below 30k”. Trust me u will pool a better result with this — Osujik (@KennedyOsuji) April 14, 2020

