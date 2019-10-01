1 Division Garrison wins inter-brigade competition

ADVERTISEMENT

1 Division Garrison have won the 2019 Inter-Brigade Sports Competition with 28 gold, 14 silver and three bronze medals.

At the competition organised by the 1 Division Headquarters, Kaduna, 3 Brigade came 2nd with 17 gold, 21 silver and eight bronze medals.

31 Artillery Brigade however came 3rd with10 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Speaking at the closing ceremony over the weekend, the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai pledged to support the Army in its efforts at promoting sporting activities in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai noted that the Army has conducted operations in parts of the state to assist civil authorities towards rooting out criminals, thereby creating a favourable socio-economic environment.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Faruq Yahaya said the essence of the championship is to improve troops’ physical fitness and also contribute to sports development in the army and country at large.

Yahaya commended the participants for exhibiting high standards of discipline in the course of the games.

