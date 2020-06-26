1 dead as police avert clash in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was confirmed dead as police averted a communal clash in Ogwanocha riverine community of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The averted clash was between a group of youths allegedly loyal to HRH, Oliver Nnaji, Igwe of Ogwuniocha, and another group loyal to one Okwudili Oganah, who allegedly crowned himself igwe.

As a result of the clash, one person was confirmed dead while five others sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, in statement on Thursday, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the quick intervention of police saved further mayhem. Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the affected area and a joint security team, comprising the police, navy, civil defence and local vigilante, have been deployed to the community to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

