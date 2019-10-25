‎Sex for grades: My life under threat for ‘exposing’ KASU’s A.B Umar— Victim

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Student of Ahmadu Bello University, Salamatu Bello, who claimed that she was sexually abused by a former lecturer of the University, A.B Umar, has said that her life is under threat for protesting against the employment of the lecturer by Kaduna State University (KASU).

Salamatu denied allegation that she is being vindictive against the lecturer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salamatu, a master degree holder said the whole incident between her and Mr Umar happened when she was a diploma student at ABU in year 2010.

She spoke with our reporter during her protest along Bida Road in the state metropolis.

She alleged that her life was been threatened by unknown persons.

The young lady also said that Sex for grades have been going on for long in higher institutions in Nigeria but victims always remain silent for fear of stigmatisation.

READ FULL DETAIL ON DAILY TRUST NEWSPAPER ON SATURDAY

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App